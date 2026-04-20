Honor humanoid in China beats Jacob Kiplimo half marathon record
Technology
Big news from China: An Honor humanoid robot just finished a half marathon in 48 minutes and 19 seconds, faster than the current human world record set by Jacob Kiplimo.
That's a huge leap from last year, when similar robots took more than two hours to complete the race.
Autonomous Honor robot wins in 50:26
Another Honor robot, running on its own without remote control, crossed the finish line in 50 minutes and 26 seconds and actually won based on event scoring rules.
According to Honor engineer Du Xiaodi, technology like structural reliability and liquid cooling used in these robots could soon help out in real-world industries too.
With other robots like Unitree's H1 getting close to human sprint speeds, it's clear robotics are leveling up fast.