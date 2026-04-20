Honor humanoid in China beats Jacob Kiplimo half marathon record

Autonomous Honor robot wins in 50:26

Another Honor robot, running on its own without remote control, crossed the finish line in 50 minutes and 26 seconds and actually won based on event scoring rules.

According to Honor engineer Du Xiaodi, technology like structural reliability and liquid cooling used in these robots could soon help out in real-world industries too.

With other robots like Unitree's H1 getting close to human sprint speeds, it's clear robotics are leveling up fast.