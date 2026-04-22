Honor launches 600, 600 Pro in Malaysia with 7,000mAh battery
Honor just launched the Honor 600 and 600 Pro in Malaysia, packing a massive 7,000mAh battery and a super-bright 6.57-inch display (up to 8,000 nits).
Both phones are built for camera lovers and come with advanced AI features, plus the Pro version adds a telephoto lens for zooming in on the details.
Honor 600 series specs and pricing
The Honor 600 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip; the regular model uses Snapdragon 7 Gen4. Both offer up to 12GB of RAM and storage up to 512GB.
You get a sharp 200MP main camera and a wide-angle lens on both models; only the Pro packs an extra telephoto lens with crazy 120x zoom.
Prices start at RM2,599 (about $657) for the standard model and RM3,099 (around $784) for the Pro.
Bonus: these are the first phones seen with an IP69K rating, meaning they're seriously tough against dust and water.