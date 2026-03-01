Honor Magic V6 foldable debuts with silicon-carbon battery, Snapdragon 8 chip

The Magic V6 folds down to just 9mm thick and weighs around 220g. You get two bright LTPO OLED screens: a handy 6.52-inch outer display (up to 6,000 nits) and a roomy 7.95-inch inner screen (up to 5,000 nits), both stylus-friendly with smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

Snapping pics? There's a triple rear setup: a sharp 50MP main camera with OIS, another ultra-wide at 50MP, plus a telephoto lens offering crisp zoom shots. The big news is the massive silicon-carbon battery—6,660mAh (larger, >7,000mAh variant in China)—with super-fast wired (80W) and wireless (66W) charging.

Our take

If you want cutting-edge tech that stands out—think slim design, huge battery life in a foldable form factor, and serious durability—the Magic V6 is shaping up as one of the most exciting foldables of the year.

If price lands right, it could be hard to beat for anyone looking for something fresh beyond standard flagships.