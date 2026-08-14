Honor unveils robot phone in China with robotic arm camera
Honor just dropped its new Robot Phone in China, and it's definitely not your average smartphone. The big twist? It features a robotic arm-mounted camera that pops out for super-steady video shots.
Pre-orders are open now, with shipping starting August 18. Prices kick off at $1,480 for the base model and go up to $2,075 if you want maxed-out specs.
Arri 200MP camera with cinematic profiles
The Robot Phone packs a 200MP camera built with Arri (yep, the cinema camera pros), offering pro-level color grading and cinematic features like Log C3 profile and Wide Gamut 3 color space.
You get gesture controls for hands-free snaps, plus a telephoto lens and an ultrawide macro option.
Under the hood: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a crisp 6.3-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a huge 7,060mAh battery that charges fast, so you won't run out of juice mid-shoot.