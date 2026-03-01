Honor's robot phone has a camera arm that can dance
Honor is shaking things up with its upcoming "Robot phone," set to drop later this year.
This smartphone stands out with a movable camera arm that can literally dance, nod, and show emotions—making your device feel a bit more alive.
You can chat with its assistant using text or voice, so interacting feels easy and fun.
The Robot phone packs a powerful 200MP camera on a three-axis gimbal for super steady shots and smooth videos—even offering dramatic spins for creative filming.
AI object tracking keeps video calls lively by following your movements.
The unique camera arm runs on a custom micro motor, and the arm is made from the same tough materials used in Honor's foldables, showing off some serious engineering.
Honor also released the Magic V6 foldable, MagicPad 4 tablet, and MagicBook 14 laptop at its event, while the Robot phone is planned to launch in the second half of this year.