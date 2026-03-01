Honor's robot phone has a camera arm that can dance

The unique camera arm runs on a custom micro motor

The Robot phone packs a powerful 200MP camera on a three-axis gimbal for super steady shots and smooth videos—even offering dramatic spins for creative filming.

AI object tracking keeps video calls lively by following your movements.

The unique camera arm runs on a custom micro motor, and the arm is made from the same tough materials used in Honor's foldables, showing off some serious engineering.

Honor also released the Magic V6 foldable, MagicPad 4 tablet, and MagicBook 14 laptop at its event, while the Robot phone is planned to launch in the second half of this year.