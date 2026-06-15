Honor's X80 Pro Max China launch June 22 11,000mAh battery

Circular 50MP Matrix AI camera

The X80 Pro Max features a circular rear camera module with a sharp 50MP Matrix AI Vision camera, plus a hole-punch selfie cam up front.

It'll come in four colors: Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange. Preorders are already live on Honor's online store in China.

You also get super-fast 90-watt charging and even wired reverse charging if you need to top up other devices.

A standard Honor X80 is expected too.