Honor's X80 Pro Max China launch June 22 11,000mAh battery
Technology
Honor's new X80 Pro Max, is set to launch in China on June 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).
The big highlight? A massive 11,000mAh battery, easily topping previous records and promising some serious all-day (and night) power.
Circular 50MP Matrix AI camera
The X80 Pro Max features a circular rear camera module with a sharp 50MP Matrix AI Vision camera, plus a hole-punch selfie cam up front.
It'll come in four colors: Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange. Preorders are already live on Honor's online store in China.
You also get super-fast 90-watt charging and even wired reverse charging if you need to top up other devices.
A standard Honor X80 is expected too.