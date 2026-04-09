House-size asteroid 2026 GD will pass 251057km from Earth
Technology
A house-size asteroid called 2026 GD is set to fly past Earth on April 9, 2026.
It will come as close as 251057km away (which sounds tight since that is much nearer than the Moon), but NASA says there is zero risk to us.
So, it is a cool close-up, not a cause for concern.
Why scientists track near-Earth objects
This flyby is a good reminder of why scientists track near-Earth objects so closely.
By watching asteroids like 2026 GD, NASA can spot any real threats early and keep improving how we predict their paths.
It is all part of making sure our planet stays safe while we learn more about our ever-changing solar system.