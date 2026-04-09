House-size asteroid 2026 GD will pass 251057km from Earth Technology Apr 09, 2026

A house-size asteroid called 2026 GD is set to fly past Earth on April 9, 2026.

It will come as close as 251057km away (which sounds tight since that is much nearer than the Moon), but NASA says there is zero risk to us.

So, it is a cool close-up, not a cause for concern.