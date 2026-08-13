How a Wikipedia edit made Google declare Sam Altman dead
What's the story
In a major blunder, Google Search mistakenly reported the death of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The error drew attention on platforms like Reddit and X, with users sharing screenshots of the incorrect information. However, it was later revealed that the misinformation stemmed from a false edit on Altman's Wikipedia page.
Source of error
Misinformation traced back to vandalized Wikipedia entry
The erroneous information about Altman's death was traced back to a vandalized entry on his Wikipedia page. Someone had edited the page, adding false information about the OpenAI chief's demise.
Google uses data from various online sources, including Wikipedia, for its Search features.
This means that when such misinformation is picked up by Google's automated systems, it can show up in information panels and other Search features.
Error acknowledged
Google addresses issue on X
After the false information about Altman's death started circulating, Google quickly acknowledged the mistake.
The company clarified that it was not a manual change made by them.
In a post on X, Google thanked users for flagging the issue and confirmed that the incorrect information was no longer appearing in Search results.