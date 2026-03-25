How AI assistant Dobby helps ex-OpenAI co-founder run his home
Technology
Andrej Karpathy, founder of Eureka Labs and co-founder of OpenAI, has built his own AI assistant called Dobby the Elf Claw to run his home.
On the No Priors podcast, he shared how Dobby handles things like lights, heating, pool, and security: all through simple WhatsApp messages.
Dobby even sends him delivery photos so he never misses a package.
AI now writes about 80% of Karpathy's work code
Karpathy says Dobby doesn't just make life at home easier. AI now writes about 80% of his code at work too.
This shift from manual work to letting AI handle the heavy lifting shows just how much smarter and more convenient daily life can get with the right tech in place.