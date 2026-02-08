How AI can help us prevent future pandemics
India is rolling out AI-powered tools to spot and stop diseases that jump from animals to humans—think Nipah, Zika, or bird flu—before they turn into pandemics.
Under the National One Health Mission (NOHM), this project connects human, animal, and environmental health for a smarter, all-in-one defense.
AI in action
Teams like ICMR are building AI systems to detect dangerous pathogens early in people, animals, and even the environment.
Meanwhile, WadhwaniAI's Health Sentinel, deployed by the NCDC (deployment year not stated in source), has processed over 300 million news articles in 13 languages to scan for outbreak clues, and ICAR-NIVEDI uses data to predict livestock disease risks with impressive accuracy.
Why this matters
With more outbreaks popping up (like H5N1 hitting birds and even tigers last year), these AI tools could mean faster warnings and better prevention—helping keep you (and your Insta feed) pandemic-free in the future.