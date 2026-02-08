How AI can help us prevent future pandemics

AI in action

Teams like ICMR are building AI systems to detect dangerous pathogens early in people, animals, and even the environment.

Meanwhile, WadhwaniAI's Health Sentinel, deployed by the NCDC (deployment year not stated in source), has processed over 300 million news articles in 13 languages to scan for outbreak clues, and ICAR-NIVEDI uses data to predict livestock disease risks with impressive accuracy.