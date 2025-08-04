Next Article
How AI tools helped diagnose rare migraine in boy
A nine-year-old boy in Gurugram, Manoj (name changed), kept fainting every day for months, leaving his family and doctors stumped.
Standard tests didn't help, but things changed when doctors turned to AI tools like Glass Health and Perplexity AI.
By comparing his symptoms with global medical data, the AI quickly pinpointed a rare basilar artery migraine—something usually tough to spot.
Boy back to normal routine after starting treatment
With the right diagnosis, Manoj started targeted migraine treatment and felt better within a week—no more fainting spells.
He was back to his normal routine soon after.
This case shows how using smart tech like AI can help doctors catch rare conditions faster, making recovery easier for patients.