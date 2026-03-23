How ancient lunar rocks can help India's Chandrayaan-4 mission
Technology
Some exciting science news: researchers from IIT Kharagpur and the Physical Research Laboratory have uncovered new clues about what is inside the moon.
By studying ancient, iron- and titanium-rich rocks called ilmenite-bearing cumulates, they could help shape India's Chandrayaan-4 mission, which is planned as a sample-return mission.
Research will help in analyzing moon samples
Their experiments showed that these old lunar rocks can melt into different types of titanium-rich lava depending on temperature.
Plus, it will help scientists make sense of all the data when those moon rocks finally arrive in Indian labs.