How Antarctica's gravity dip has changed over 70 million years

Research shows gravity dip may have helped start Antarctica's ice cover

The team found that this gravity dip was weaker in the past and persisted near Antarctica for tens of millions of years.

Since then, it's intensified because of cold rock sinking way down into Earth and hot material rising up.

Interestingly, this timing lines up with when Antarctica got its permanent ice cover—so this weird gravity zone may have helped kickstart the continent's icy makeover by lowering local sea levels.