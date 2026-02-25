How Antarctica's gravity dip has changed over 70 million years
Scientists have figured out how a massive dip in Earth's gravity under Antarctica—called the Antarctic Geoid Low—formed and changed over the last 70 million years.
Using advanced scans and models, they traced how this gravity "hole" moved and grew stronger, giving us a new peek into what's happening deep inside our planet.
Research shows gravity dip may have helped start Antarctica's ice cover
The team found that this gravity dip was weaker in the past and persisted near Antarctica for tens of millions of years.
Since then, it's intensified because of cold rock sinking way down into Earth and hot material rising up.
Interestingly, this timing lines up with when Antarctica got its permanent ice cover—so this weird gravity zone may have helped kickstart the continent's icy makeover by lowering local sea levels.
Study helps scientists understand how Earth's insides shape everything
Understanding this ancient gravity anomaly helps scientists figure out how Earth's insides shape everything from continents to climate.
It also shows how deep changes underground can end up affecting things like sea level—a reminder that our planet is full of surprises still waiting to be uncovered.