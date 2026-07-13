How Apple's failed car project helped create its AI chips

Strategic shift

Apple's next-gen M7 Ultra chip

Apple is now making its AI hardware a key part of its future strategy. The company is skipping the Pro, Max, and Ultra variants of its next M6 chip and fast-tracking development for the M7. This next-gen chip is expected to launch in H1 2027 with major upgrades to the Neural Engine. The M7 Ultra will also power a new server product from Apple with support for up to 1.5TB RAM.