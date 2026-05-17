China uses tech tested on Moon to tackle desertification

China is tackling desertification in the western Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, using advanced technology tested on the Moon. The initiative was launched last month with several projects aimed at sand control, desertification prevention, wind erosion and salinity management. These efforts were launched at the Chinese Academy of Sciences's Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG).

Ecological defense Projects aimed at creating ecological barrier The projects launched at XIEG are aimed at creating an ecological barrier. This would protect arable land in the region from erosion and desertification. The move comes as part of China's "great green wall" initiative, which aims to prevent desertification caused by climate change and human activities. Xinjiang is one of the main sites for this massive project.

Green initiative New technologies in fight against desertification The "great green wall" project also involves creating a green belt around the Taklamakan Desert, China's largest and the world's second-largest sand-shifting desert. This belt would be made up of drought-tolerant plants and sand-fixing technologies like straw grids. The new technologies being used in this fight against desertification at the edge of the Taklamakan Desert include six eco-friendly materials for sand control. They include basalt fiber-based materials/a high-performance reinforcing product that is made from melted volcanic rock.

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