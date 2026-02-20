How ClinicalKey AI is transforming medical queries
ClinicalKey AI, from Elsevier Health and OpenEvidence, is shaking up how doctors find answers.
Instead of digging through endless journals, clinicians can just ask questions in plain language and get clear, evidence-based responses pulled from top sources like The Lancet and NEJM.
What's cool is that ClinicalKey AI tailors its answers to each patient—factoring in things like other health issues or medications.
It handles follow-up questions, works in multiple languages, and updates daily so info stays fresh.
New features let it connect with hospital systems like Epic EHR, work on mobile via iPrescribe, support HIPAA-compliant use through privacy and security controls to help protect patient health information, and even offer credits for continuing education.
Since not every doctor fully trusts AI yet (only about 40% do), ClinicalKey AI brings physicians into the review process to double-check answers in real time.
Already used by 300+ hospitals across 50 countries, it's helping busy healthcare teams get reliable info fast—especially when staff are stretched thin.