How do plant roots reshape after getting damaged? Study explains

After slicing off the tips of Arabidopsis thaliana roots, researchers saw that within 12 hours, boxy cells morphed into new shapes and divided diagonally. This clever move helped guide nearby growth back into a tapered tip. By 18-24 hours, a little bulge appeared—clear proof the root's self-repair system had kicked in.

Turns out, different layers of root cells grow at different speeds.

This creates tension that acts like nature's own blueprint, making sure new cells line up just right so the root regains its original form.

The same pattern showed up in mustard plants too, hinting this repair trick might be common across many crops.