A small asteroid will zip past Earth on July 30

Astronomers will be tracking the asteroid closely for any changes in its path. Keeping tabs on these space rocks helps scientists stay ahead of any real risks down the line.

India is working with NASA on planetary defense

India's ISRO is teaming up with NASA and other space agencies to boost our ability to detect and even deflect bigger asteroids—like Apophis, which swings by in 2029.

It's all about making sure we're ready if anything ever heads our way.