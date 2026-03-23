How fast you talk could reveal your brain health
Talking quickly might mean your brain is working well, according to a new study by researchers at Baycrest, the University of Toronto, and York University.
Researchers found that people who spoke faster generally performed better on measures of executive function and related cognitive tests, while slower speech could hint at early cognitive decline, even before obvious memory problems show up.
Study in older adults
The team asked 125 adults (ages 18 to 90) to describe scenes and then name pictured objects while hearing audio distractors that were either rhyming words or semantically related words (e.g., 'groom' vs. 'mop' for a picture of a broom).
They discovered that speaking speed predicted how well someone could name things and control their thoughts, more than just counting "uhs" or "ums."
Older adults tended to talk more slowly and use more filler words.
Slower speech linked to neurodegenerative diseases
Lead author Jed Meltzer summed it up: "Our results indicate that changes in general talking speed may reflect changes in the brain."
Other recent research backs this up, linking slower speech and longer pauses with early signs of neurodegenerative diseases.
Tracking how you speak, like your pace or voice patterns, could one day help spot brain health issues earlier, making it easier for people to get help sooner.