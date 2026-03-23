How fast you talk could reveal your brain health

Study in older adults

The team asked 125 adults (ages 18 to 90) to describe scenes and then name pictured objects while hearing audio distractors that were either rhyming words or semantically related words (e.g., 'groom' vs. 'mop' for a picture of a broom).

They discovered that speaking speed predicted how well someone could name things and control their thoughts, more than just counting "uhs" or "ums."

Older adults tended to talk more slowly and use more filler words.