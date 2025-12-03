How Google tracks your location without GPS

Beyond Wi-Fi and cell signals, Google taps into your IP address for a rough idea of your region and uses phone sensors like accelerometers to sense movement. It also remembers places you often visit—like home or work—to make even better guesses about where you might be.

How can you limit this tracking?

If you want more privacy, try turning off Location History and Google Location Accuracy in your settings.

You can also restrict app permissions so they only access location when you're actually using them—or block them completely.

Using a VPN helps hide your IP address too.

Knowing these tricks gives you more control over who knows where you are.