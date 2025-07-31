How heat waves affect students' learning

In India, every extra day over 29°C led to small but real drops in reading and math scores. Ten such hot days could set back story comprehension and division skills by about one percentage point.

Students from low-income families are hit hardest since they often can't escape the heat at home or school.

The researchers warn this could make learning gaps even wider and slow down progress in hotter parts of the world.