Asteroid with chance of hitting Moon raises satellite collision fears

Researchers expect to have clearer data by 2028

The asteroid is pretty big—around 175 to 220 feet across—and could leave a noticeable crater if it hits. Even more concerning, debris from the impact might endanger over 10,000 satellites and disrupt communications.

Researchers from Western Ontario and Athabasca University say they'll have a clearer idea of its path by 2028, expecting to better constrain the trajectory of 2024 YR4 by then.

The situation also highlights how important it is to keep an eye on space junk after incidents like China's rocket re-entry in 2021.