Bharat Matrimony partners with Truecaller to enhance user experience
Bharat Matrimony is teaming up with Truecaller to make online matchmaking safer and more trustworthy.
By using Truecaller's verification tools, the platform aims to protect users from fake calls and boost confidence during the search for a match.
How Truecaller integration improves the experience
Now, when you get a call from Bharat Matrimony, you'll see verified logos, green badges, and ticks—so it's clear you're talking to the real deal.
Features like Call Reason (which tells you why someone's calling), Video Caller ID, and an easy "Call Me Back" option make things smoother.
Plus, signing up is quicker thanks to 1-Tap OTP-less verification.
As Saichithra Swaminathan from Matrimony.com explains, these updates focus on building trust and making things easier for everyone looking for love online.