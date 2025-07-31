Bharat Matrimony partners with Truecaller to enhance user experience

How Truecaller integration improves the experience

Now, when you get a call from Bharat Matrimony, you'll see verified logos, green badges, and ticks—so it's clear you're talking to the real deal.

Features like Call Reason (which tells you why someone's calling), Video Caller ID, and an easy "Call Me Back" option make things smoother.

Plus, signing up is quicker thanks to 1-Tap OTP-less verification.

As Saichithra Swaminathan from Matrimony.com explains, these updates focus on building trust and making things easier for everyone looking for love online.