Extramarks launches AI suite to transform school learning
Extramarks just launched Extra Intelligence, an AI-driven education suite designed to shake up how students and teachers experience school.
Announced at a virtual event on July 28, it aims to make both classroom and after-school learning smoother, smarter, and more personal.
Teacher assistant, homework helper, and more
The suite packs tools like Teacher Assistant, which customizes lessons with interactive content and even grades handwritten tests automatically—saving teachers loads of time.
For students, Extra Intelligence acts as a 24/7 homework helper that answers questions and solves problems anytime.
It works across different curriculums and languages, so more students can benefit as Extramarks rolls it out to more schools soon.