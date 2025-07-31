Next Article
Vivo T4R with 5,700mAh battery launched at ₹17,499
Vivo just dropped the T4R in India—a rugged phone built to handle rough days and long hours.
With a huge 5,700mAh battery, IP64 dust and water resistance, and military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), it's made for anyone who needs a phone that won't quit.
Starting at ₹17,499, it's aimed at budget-conscious users who want something sturdy.
What else is on offer?
The T4R packs a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.
There's a 6.56-inch HD+ screen for streaming or gaming, plus a sharp 50MP camera and fast charging.
You can grab it on Flipkart or Vivo's e-store—with launch deals like exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options if you're looking to save some cash.