How ISRO's Aditya-L1 helped crack the mystery of a major solar storm
India's Aditya-L1 space observatory just helped scientists understand why a huge solar storm in October 2024 hit Earth so hard.
Turns out, the storm had a wild, turbulent core that made its effects much stronger than usual—something Aditya-L1 picked up in real time.
This shows how important it is to keep an eye on space weather as the Sun gets more active.
Why this matters for our tech-filled world
That solar storm squeezed Earth's magnetic shield dangerously close to us, putting satellites and even power grids at risk from intense space energy.
With more storms expected as we head toward the next solar maximum in 2026, India's research is helping protect everything from communication systems to global infrastructure.
Basically, what happens on the Sun can seriously impact life (and tech) down here!