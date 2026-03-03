How ISRO's NETRA is helping us track space junk
ISRO is ramping up Project NETRA to track and catalog space junk, as old satellites—including some mega-constellations—may be releasing metallic particles into Earth's upper atmosphere when they fall back down.
Launched by ISRO, NETRA aims to spot debris and prevent collisions before things get messy.
NETRA uses a network of radars and telescopes
NETRA uses a network of high-tech radars and telescopes across India, plus AI at its Bengaluru data center, to spot objects as tiny as 10cm in low Earth orbit.
This helps ISRO monitor pieces of space junk in low Earth orbit.
Processing collision alerts each year
ISRO processes collision alerts each year—helping satellites dodge trouble and supporting ISRO's goal for zero-debris missions.
The project also shares its findings globally and participates in international information-sharing so everyone can pitch in to keep space cleaner.