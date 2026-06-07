Can meteor showers hurt future space missions?

Monitoring efforts

NASA's assessment of meteoroid risks

NASA and its partners conduct regular risk assessments of the micrometeoroid environment before and during a mission. However, only severe events are considered a major concern. "Only a handful of the more than 1,000 known meteor showers exceed the sporadic background by more than 5% — like the Geminids, for example — [which is] the strongest annual shower," explained NASA Meteoroid Environments Office lead Bill Cooke, in an email to Space.com. The real mission disruptors are meteor storms and outbursts that dramatically increase interplanetary debris in Earth's orbit.