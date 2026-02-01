Union Budget 2026: Space department allocation up by around ₹290cr

The Indian government 's allocation for the Department of Space in the Union Budget for 2026-27 has been increased by ₹289 crore, or just over 2%. The new budget stands at ₹13,705.63 crore compared to last year's estimate of ₹13,416.20 crore. While this increase shows continued support for India's space ambitions, it raises questions about its adequacy considering ISRO's upcoming high-cost missions.

Spending focus Shift toward capital expenditure The latest budget allocation shows a clear shift toward capital expenditure. The capital outlay has increased from ₹6,103.63 crore in 2025-26 to ₹6,375.92 crore in 2026-27, an increase of over ₹270 crore. On the other hand, revenue expenditure covering salaries and routine expenses has remained largely unchanged at ₹7,329.71 crore. This indicates a focus on infrastructure creation and long-term capability building over short-term operational expansion.

Funding distribution Major allocations toward space technology A major chunk of the budget is still allocated to space technology, including launch vehicle development, satellite programs, infrastructure at ISRO centers, and activities related to the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. Allocations for space applications and sciences have also been increased.

Mission plans Adequacy of budget under scanner As India gears up for its next space journey, the scrutiny of budget adequacy has intensified. In the coming years, ISRO is likely to push ahead with the Gaganyaan program, advanced lunar exploration under the Artemis-linked international frameworks, as well as more ambitious interplanetary missions. Each of these projects will require not just sustained funding but also much higher annual capital allocations as they move from development to execution.

