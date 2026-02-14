How NASA-ISRO satellite is helping us track soil moisture
NISAR, a NASA-ISRO satellite (launch date not specified in the source), is making it way easier to track how much moisture is in the soil across India.
Using advanced radar tech, it snaps detailed images of the Earth every 12 days and maps out where land is dry or damp—all at an impressive 100-meter resolution.
NISAR's radars work in tandem
NISAR's dual L-band and S-band radars work together: one sees through plants for deeper info, while the other picks up surface details.
Its unique scanning system means it can spot changes in soil moisture—super useful for understanding what's happening on the ground.
High-res maps for better irrigation and drought warnings
These high-res maps help with everything from smarter irrigation to better drought warnings and crop advice.
Best part? The data is free on the Bhoonidhi Portal, so farmers, planners, and disaster teams can use it whenever they need.