How ocean salinity can impact El Nino events
Scientists just found that salt levels in the Pacific Ocean can make El Nino events up to 20% more intense.
By digging into 65 years of ocean data, Duke University researchers showed that when the water near the equator is fresher and the sides are saltier, it pushes warm water east, fueling bigger El Ninos.
Preparing for the next extreme El Nino
Stronger El Nino events mean higher chances of extreme weather—think droughts, food shortages, and even pricier groceries.
In India, for example, in a strong El Nino year, there is roughly a 60% chance of drought conditions somewhere in India and strong El Ninos have caused serious food inflation.
With another extreme event possibly coming in late 2026, understanding ocean salinity could help us prepare for what's ahead.