How ocean salinity can impact El Nino events

Preparing for the next extreme El Nino

Stronger El Nino events mean higher chances of extreme weather—think droughts, food shortages, and even pricier groceries.

In India, for example, in a strong El Nino year, there is roughly a 60% chance of drought conditions somewhere in India and strong El Ninos have caused serious food inflation.

With another extreme event possibly coming in late 2026, understanding ocean salinity could help us prepare for what's ahead.