How 'Quantum SEO' is revolutionizing digital marketing Technology Jul 23, 2025

ThatWare, an Indian SEO company, is shaking up digital marketing with its Quantum SEO strategy.

Instead of just chasing search engine algorithms, they're blending AI and human empathy to create what they call "Hyper-intelligent SEO."

By using quantum mechanics ideas like keyword superposition and topic entanglement, their approach predicts what users want—even as those wants change.