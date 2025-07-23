Gemini 2.5 AI model now runs from data centers in India
Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash AI model is now running entirely from data centers in India, announced at Google I/O Connect Bengaluru on July 23.
This shift comes as more Indian sectors—like finance and healthcare—demand local data storage for their growing AI needs.
Google has already partnered with UP, Andhra Pradesh
With government-approved cloud regions in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, Google's already teamed up with states like Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to bring AI into farming and healthcare.
They're also supporting the central iGOT Karmayogi platform to help train civil servants using tech.
On-device AI model supports over 140 languages
Google introduced Gemma 3n—a new AI model that works on-device and supports over 140 languages (including six Indian ones).
Plus, Gemini 2.5 Pro is powering tools like Firebase Studio for developers, while Indian startups are using these models to build homegrown AI solutions that meet local security standards.