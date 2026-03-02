How SpaceX's new Starlink satellites are changing global internet access
SpaceX just leveled up its Starlink network with the new V2 Mini satellites, which were previewed in March 2026.
These upgraded satellites can handle four times more users than before and are almost three times heavier than the last generation—so, definitely not your average space tech.
V2 Minis come with phased-array antennas for stronger connections
The V2 Minis come packed with phased-array antennas for stronger connections, argon Hall thrusters for better maneuvering, and E-band backhaul to seriously boost data capacity.
Even though fewer are launched per rocket, each satellite delivers roughly four times the communications capacity of older models.
Satellites are massive, spanning about 30 meters
These satellites are massive—spanning about 30 meters with a total surface area that is more than four times that of their predecessors.
Starlink has continued deploying V2 Minis, making global internet access even faster and more reliable.
SpaceX is a step ahead in the race for connectivity
Compared to rivals like AST SpaceMobile (which tops out at 120 Mbps), Starlink's V2 Minis offer much higher capacity per satellite.
That means more people get better speeds—making SpaceX a step ahead in the race for worldwide connectivity.