How to activate 'X-Ray' on Amazon Prime Video for Android
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's "X-Ray" feature takes your viewing experience to the next level by providing in-depth details about the movie or series you're watching. It offers cast and crew info, soundtracks, and fun trivia.
Enabling this feature on an Android device is a breeze. Just follow these easy steps to get started.
Access controls
Accessing X-ray controls easily
Accessing the X-Ray feature while streaming your favorite movie or series on the Prime Video app for Android is as easy as a tap of the screen.
Just tap anywhere while your video is playing to bring up the on-screen controls.
Alternatively, you can pause your video to access the same controls. This way, you can dive into X-Ray without worrying about missing a moment.
Viewing info
Delving into X-ray information
Once you tap to display the controls, the X-Ray Quickview mode will pop up on your screen.
This mode offers a quick rundown of the actors in the current scene, along with soundtrack info and fun trivia.
And, if Quickview vanishes after a few seconds, just tap the screen again to summon it back, keeping you connected to all the behind-the-scenes info you crave.
Expand info
Expanding your knowledge with X-Ray
For users who want to know the nitty-gritty of what they are watching, enlarging the tiles in Quickview mode is key.
By tapping on the tiles, a tab view opens up, offering a deep-dive into the cast members, musical scores, and production aspects.
This "under the hood" look is set to amplify the viewing experience on Amazon Prime Video by introducing "X-Ray" feature for Android users.