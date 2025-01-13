What's the story

Want to stand out when making calls? Truecaller gives you the power to customize your Caller ID and add a personal touch to every call.

From quirky names to adding emojis or even a professional title, Truecaller lets you take control and showcase your personality or brand.

This step-by-step guide will show you how to tweak your Caller ID settings on Android, making your calls memorable and giving you that extra edge. Let's dive in!