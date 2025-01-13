QR code menus made easy! Zomato's contactless feature demystified
What's the story
Forget flipping through germ-filled menus—technology is serving up safer solutions! Zomato's Contactless Menu puts dining hygiene first, letting you scan, browse, and order your favourite meals straight from your Android device.
No more touching shared menus, no more worries—just seamless, secure ordering with a simple QR code.
In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to use this feature for a worry-free, modern dining experience. Ready to revolutionise the way you order? Let's dive in!
Download App
Getting started with Zomato
First and foremost, you need to ensure you have the Zomato app downloaded on your Android phone.
If you haven't already, head over to the Google Play Store. Simply search for Zomato and download the app.
This first step is key! It opens the door to the cool contactless menu feature, paving the way for a more secure dining experience.
Scan QR code
Accessing the contactless menu
Once you reach a restaurant that has Zomato's contactless dining option, you will see a QR code on your table.
Simply scan the QR code using your Android device's camera app. Most newer Android smartphones come with a built-in QR code scanner, so you don't need to download any extra apps.
After scanning, you will be taken to the restaurant's digital menu.
Place order
Navigating and ordering from the menu
Once you scan the QR code, a mobile-friendly digital menu will appear, displaying a range of dishes with descriptions and prices.
Simply scroll through and choose what you want to eat and drink by adding items to your cart.
The app provides the flexibility to customize orders to your liking and dietary needs.
When you're happy with your selection, finalize by reviewing and confirming your order in-app.
Payment process
Completing your dining experience
The last step is to make payment through the Zomato app using any of the available payment methods.
This contactless feature improves safety by reducing physical contact.
You can either choose to pay by yourself or split the bill with others.
After confirming payment, sit back and wait for your meal while adhering to safety measures.