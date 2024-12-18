Summarize Simplifying... In short Paytm's UPI autopay feature allows users to set up automatic insurance payments, ensuring uninterrupted coverage and timely reminders.

Users can easily set this up by navigating through their profile to 'UPI Automatic Payments,' adding a new payment, selecting 'LIC/Insurance,' and inputting their policy details.

They can then choose the payment frequency and the bank account for automatic debits, finalizing the setup with their UPI PIN. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paytm will withdraw the premium amount on scheduled dates

How to pay your insurance premium using Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:58 pm Dec 18, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Paytm has a UPI autopay feature, aimed at making the task of paying insurance premiums easier. The tool lets users connect their insurance policies with their Paytm account, so that they can get the premium deducted automatically from a designated payment source like a bank account. It will withdraw the premium amount on scheduled dates, saving you from manual and late premium payments. Let's see how to use it.

Benefits

The feature ensures continuous coverage

The UPI autopay feature on Paytm sends timely reminders before each deduction, ensuring you keep enough money in your account. This proactive approach not only saves time and effort but also ensures uninterrupted coverage by preventing missed payments. The system is designed to be user-friendly, with a straightforward setup process that can be completed in just a few steps.

Method

Step-by-step guide to set up UPI autopay

To set up autopay for insurance payments, users first have to open the Paytm app and tap on their profile icon. From there, they select 'UPI & Payment Settings' followed by 'UPI Settings' and then 'UPI Automatic Payments.' A list of existing UPI automatic payments will be shown. To add a new one, users have to tap the three dots or menu icon in the upper right corner and select 'Setup New.'

Final steps

Completing the setup process

After tapping on 'Setup New,' users have to click on 'Recharges/Bill Payments' and then 'LIC/Insurance' from the list of options. Then enter the required details of their insurance policy and tap on 'Proceed.' Next, users choose how often they want the payments to be made (daily, weekly, monthly) and select the bank account from which payment will be automatically debited. The setup is completed by entering their UPI PIN.