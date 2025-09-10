How to catch a comet from another star system
A recent study from the Southwest Research Institute found that spacecraft could already intercept interstellar comets like 3I/ATLAS using rockets and tools we have right now.
The catch? Such missions would likely be limited to quick flybys due to the high speed of these comets.
Why interstellar comets matter
Interstellar comets are basically time capsules from other star systems, carrying untouched material we've never studied up close.
Sampling even a little bit during a flyby could reveal how planets and solids form beyond our solar system—way more than what we learn from regular comets that have been changed by the Sun.
The next big thing in comet chasing
Observatories worldwide are already tracking these rare visitors, with help from NASA and ESA's Hubble Space Telescope.
Coming up: Europe's Comet Interceptor mission in 2029 will send three spacecraft to wait in space, ready to chase down the next interstellar or long-period comet for some rapid-fire science.