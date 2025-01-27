How to easily recharge your phone with PhonePe? Follow steps
Digital payment platforms like PhonePe have revolutionized the way Android users can recharge their mobile phones.
With just a few taps, you can top up your prepaid number using the Mobile Recharge feature.
This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of the process, ensuring you never have to worry about running low on balance on your phone.
Setup
Getting started with PhonePe
Before you can avail the Mobile Recharge offer, make sure you have the PhonePe app installed. Here's how to set it up:
Download the PhonePe app from the Google Play Store and open it.
Enter your mobile number that is linked to your bank account to set up the app.
Confirm your number with an OTP, choose your bank from the list, and set a secure four-digit MPIN for transactions.
Recharge process
Making a mobile recharge
Launch the PhonePe app on your Android device and tap on "Mobile Recharge" under "Recharge and Bill Pay."
Input or select the mobile number you wish to recharge. Confirm the operator name and circle, modifying if necessary.
Next, choose a recharge amount or plan from the list provided for different operators.
Payment and confirmation
Completing your transaction
After selecting your desired recharge amount or plan, tap on "Recharge."
Next, choose a payment method: UPI, debit or credit card, bank account, or PhonePe wallet.
Input your four-digit MPIN or UPI PIN to finalize the transaction.
You'll receive a confirmation SMS and an email receipt from PhonePe, confirming the payment.
Verify that the recharge benefits correspond to the Operator Reference ID for authenticity.