How to fix Play system update issue on Pixel phones
If you've got a Pixel (or another phone running Android 16), you might have seen a stubborn "Failed to update" message when trying to install the latest Google Play system updates.
This bug has been hanging around for weeks, and retrying doesn't help—whether you're on the stable or beta version.
Why are updates failing?
Phones are getting stuck on older Play system updates, like the May 1, 2025 patch. No matter how many times users try, they can't move to the newest version.
The good news? Google says you don't need to factory reset your device and you're not losing any major features because of this.
Fix coming in next update
Google has figured out what's wrong and promises a fix in an upcoming Play system update.
For now, just keep an eye out for new updates—once it rolls out, your phone should be back on track for important security patches.