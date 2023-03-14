Technology

What is Aadhaar Virtual ID and how to generate it

Mar 14, 2023

A Virtual ID can be used in lieu of an Aadhaar number

A Virtual ID is a revocable, temporary random number linked with the actual Aadhaar number. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows individuals to use a Virtual ID as a substitute for their Aadhaar number, whenever services like e-KYC are performed. A Virtual ID works in a similar way as an Aadhaar number. Here's how to generate it for various use cases.

Virtual ID is a 16-digit number

A Virtual ID is an alternative to an Aadhaar number. This is a temporary code consisting of 16 numerals that are generated against an Aadhaar number. A Virtual ID can be used for authentication purposes whenever required. It doesn't have a defined expiry period and is valid till the time an Aadhaar number holder generates a new Virtual ID.

How to get it?

To generate your Virtual ID, you need to head to UIDAI's official website. Now, on the myAadhaar portal, click on 'Virtual ID Generator.' Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code, to get a one-time password (OTP). Type the OTP and click 'Generate VID' for Virtual ID generation. You can also retrieve your Virtual ID on the same page by clicking on "Retrieve VID."

Is Virtual ID permanent?

As mentioned previously, an existing Virtual ID will be valid until a new one is generated by the Aadhaar number holder. An individual has the option to request the generation of a new Virtual ID after the minimum validity period, which is currently set to one calendar day. Once the new Virtual ID is generated, the previous one is deactivated.

Virtual ID can be used to get Aadhaar PVC card

You can use your Virtual ID to get your Aadhaar PVC card if you don't have a registered mobile number. Visit myAadhaar portal and select 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card.' Now, enter your 16-digit Virtual ID, captcha code, choose 'My mobile number is not registered,' and enter your number. Submit using the OTP, make the payment, and you'll get your card in a few days.

How can I download my e-Aadhaar card using Virtual ID?

You can get your e-Aadhaar with your Virtual ID by following a few easy steps. Head to the myAadhaar portal, and select 'Download Aadhaar.' Choose the option 'Virtual ID,' and enter your 16-digit number, the captcha code, and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Select 'Masked Aadhaar' if needed, and click on 'Verify and Download' to get your e-Aadhaar card.