Next Article
How to install iOS 26 public beta on your iPhone
Apple's iOS 26 is dropping by mid-September, bringing a fresh Liquid Glass design and upgrades to apps like Messages, Apple Music, Wallet, and CarPlay.
If you're eager to get a sneak peek, the developer beta is already out.
Public beta available by end of July
The public beta rolls out by the end of July—just a bit later than usual.
You can sign up at beta.apple.com to test new features before everyone else, but heads up: there might be some bugs and glitches since Apple uses this phase to fine-tune things based on user feedback.