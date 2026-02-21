How to slow down aging? Researchers find fresh clue Technology Feb 21, 2026

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have found a fresh clue to how aging works: a process called ER-phagy, where parts of our cells' inner "factory" (the endoplasmic reticulum, or ER) get remodeled as we get older.

This shift happens across yeast, Caenorhabditis elegans, and mammals, and the findings just dropped in Nature Cell Biology.