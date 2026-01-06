How to control your personal data usage by Grok

Elon Musk 's Grok AI chatbot has been at the center of a heated debate over its content generation and user data usage. The recent controversy surrounding AI-generated images and personalization has brought privacy concerns to the forefront. However, if you're looking for more control, Grok does offer a way to manage how your X data is used for personalization.

Data utilization Grok's default data usage By default, Grok uses data associated with your X account to personalize responses. This includes details like your X profile information, account settings, preferences, and publicly viewable posts. While this feature is designed to provide more tailored answers, certain users may want to limit data usage for privacy or content neutrality reasons.

User control Disabling data usage for personalization To manage data usage, users can go to the settings panel within Grok. On your browser, open Grok and click on your profile icon. From the menu, select Settings and then go to Data Controls. This section lists all options related to data usage, storage, and personalization. Here you can find an option called "Personalize Grok using X."

Disabling process Steps to disable Grok's data usage To stop Grok from using your X data for personalizing responses and recommendations, toggle the switch off under the "Personalize Grok using X" option. Once disabled, Grok will no longer use your X profile information, account settings, location, preferences or viewable posts to personalize results. You may also see an option called "Personalize Grok with your conversation history" in the same section. This lets Grok remember the details from past chats to tailor responses.