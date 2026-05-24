How to remove AI overviews from Google search results
What's the story
Google's AI Overviews feature in search results has been a topic of debate among users. Some find it helpful, while others prefer the traditional "10 blue links" format. If you're among the latter and want to disable these AI-generated summaries, there's an easy way to do so. All you need is a simple modifier: "-ai."
Step-by-step guide
Using the '-ai' modifier
To use this modifier, simply add "-ai" at the end of your search query. This will give you results without any AI Overviews. The method is similar to other Google search operators that have been around for a long time, like using quotation marks for exact word searches. You can find more such operators on Google's support page.
Temporary solution
Limitations of the '-ai' modifier
While the "-ai" modifier is a handy tool for avoiding AI Overviews in certain situations, it isn't a permanent fix. It's worth noting that this method only works for individual search queries and doesn't disable the feature across all searches on your account or device. For a more permanent solution, there is currently no official option to disable AI Overviews in search results.