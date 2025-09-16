These Gemini prompts can turn your pics into 3D figurines

The latest trend on social media is the creation of hyper-realistic 3D figurines from regular photos. The trend has been popularized by Google Gemini , which allows users to transform their selfies, pet pictures, or landscapes into action-figure-like collectibles. The process is simple and free, making it an accessible way for anyone to create their own unique 3D models.

User guide How to create a 3D model? To create a 3D model on Google AI Studio, first open the website and log in with your Google account. Then, select 'Nano Banana' from the right-hand menu and agree to its terms. After that, click on the '+' icon next to 'Run' and upload any photo you want. Finally, copy the prompt and paste it into the chat box before clicking 'Run.' Your photo will then be transformed into an action-figure-like 3D model instantly.

Prompt Example of a prompt for a hyper-realistic scene The transformation into a 3D figurine can be done using various prompts. For instance, one prompt depicts a hyper-realistic film frame of the uploaded individual painting their own figurine on a table. The scene is set in a creative workshop with realistic painting tools and hobby materials scattered around. The resulting figurine appears ultra-realistic with human-like skin tone, natural facial features, and high-end PVC texture.

Ideas Prompt for semi-realistic art style Other prompts include a semi-realistic art style of the character in the uploaded photo as a detailed 1/6 scale figurine. It places the character in a heroic pose atop a textured rocky platform, with subtle stone and moss accents for a collectable look. The figurine is displayed in a glass case with soft LED lighting to enhance its sculpting and painted details.