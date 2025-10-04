Next Article
How to use Dual Capture video on iPhone 17 series
Technology
The iPhone 17 series, debuted last month, introduces a handy Dual Capture video feature.
Now you can record with both the front and rear cameras at once—no extra apps needed.
Here's how to get started.
Steps to record videos with both front, rear cameras
Just open your camera app, switch to Video mode, and tap the quick settings menu in the top right.
Select Dual Capture from the options, hit the red Record button, and you're set—your iPhone will capture both angles at 30fps.
Heads up: this is only available on iPhone 17 models, so older devices miss out on this one!