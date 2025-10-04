OpenAI acquires personal finance app Roi to boost consumer efforts Technology Oct 04, 2025

OpenAI just picked up the CEO and co-founder of Roi, a New York-based AI finance app that was founded in 2022 and is shutting down on October 15, 2025.

Only Sujith Vishwajith, Roi's CEO, is joining OpenAI—no one else from the team or the app itself.

This move fits into OpenAI's bigger plan to build more personalized AI products.