OpenAI acquires personal finance app Roi to boost consumer efforts
OpenAI just picked up the CEO and co-founder of Roi, a New York-based AI finance app that was founded in 2022 and is shutting down on October 15, 2025.
Only Sujith Vishwajith, Roi's CEO, is joining OpenAI—no one else from the team or the app itself.
This move fits into OpenAI's bigger plan to build more personalized AI products.
Roi raised $3.6 million in funding
Roi's app let people track everything from stocks to crypto and NFTs in one place, using AI to give financial advice that actually felt human.
The startup raised $3.6 million from backers like Spark Capital and Balaji Srinivasan before being acquired.
What's next for OpenAI?
OpenAI isn't just about chatbots anymore—they're aiming for smarter, more personal tech experiences.
By bringing in Vishwajith and his expertise, Roi's talent and tech could slot right into these apps and help make them more adaptive, all while growing their consumer apps team under former Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.