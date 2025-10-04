Optoma's new projector can beam a 150-inch 4K image

The PK32 is up for pre-order at $1,299

The PK32 packs 4LED tech for vibrant colors (covering 95% of DCI-P3) and delivers a solid contrast ratio of 250,000:1 at 1,100 lumens.

It has autofocus and vertical keystone correction—though you'll want to place it carefully to avoid distortion.

There's no built-in smart OS, so you'll need to plug in your own devices via HDMI.

Gamers will appreciate the low input lag (just 4.6ms), plus there are built-in speakers and a headphone jack.

